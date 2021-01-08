Ice skating at Bulldog Park in Crown Point remains closed through January

CROWN POINT — The ice rink at Bulldog Park will remain closed until further notice.

In a press release Friday, the city of Crown Point announced the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink at the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park will stay closed throughout January.

"The city has been working with both state and local health officials to be compliant with the Covid-19 restrictions," Jennie Burgess, parks administrator, said in the press release. "Due to the current restrictions and the limited allowed capacity, we have chosen to not operate the rink at this time."

At the end of the month, the city will again consider opening the popular ice rink in February with limited ice skating only, according to the news release.

Adult and youth hockey leagues, as well as skating lessons, have been canceled, the news release stated.

"We are looking forward to a better 2021-2022 skating season," Burgess said.