Ice skating at Bulldog Park in Crown Point remains closed through January
Crown Point ice rink remains closed

Skaters enjoy the ice rink inside Crown Point's Bulldog Park on Dec. 22, 2018.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The ice rink at Bulldog Park will remain closed until further notice. 

In a press release Friday, the city of Crown Point announced the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink at the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park will stay closed throughout January. 

"The city has been working with both state and local health officials to be compliant with the Covid-19 restrictions," Jennie Burgess, parks administrator, said in the press release. "Due to the current restrictions and the limited allowed capacity, we have chosen to not operate the rink at this time." 

At the end of the month, the city will again consider opening the popular ice rink in February with limited ice skating only, according to the news release. 

Adult and youth hockey leagues, as well as skating lessons, have been canceled, the news release stated. 

"We are looking forward to a better 2021-2022 skating season," Burgess said. 

City officials first postponed ice skating at Bulldog Park in late November, after unseasonably warm temperatures swept throughout the Region and Gov. Eric Holcomb issued new coronavirus restrictions. 

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

