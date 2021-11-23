Iceless skating rink goes up in LaPorte

“It’s extremely slick. You have to be very careful out there or you’ll fall down,” said Tom Milo.

“They’re very slick. Very slick. It should be nice,” said Peggy Devine.

The surface, made by a company called Glice, Inc. out of Switzerland, is used by figure skaters and hockey players during the offseason.

Meyer said the rink was purchased because of how heavily an iceless rink at the park was used during LaPorte’s inaugural Christkindlmarket last year.

The new rink will be open during the second annual market Friday through Sunday and throughout the winter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People can bring their own skates or choose from the 60 pairs of skates that came with the rink, also at no charge.

Pastor Dennis Meyer said an iceless rink was chosen because it didn't have to rely on cooperation from the weather.

Meyer said the rink will be taken out of the park after winter.

One idea still being explored is putting the rink back together for use during the LaPorte County Fair.