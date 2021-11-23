Iceless skating rink goes up in LaPorte

LAPORTE — An iceless ice skating rink is going up in LaPorte after a church surpassed its fundraising goal to pay for the equipment.
Bethany Lutheran Church had hoped to raise $35,000 in 35 days. It topped that goal on the 22nd day of the drive.
A $2,600 donation came in from Industrial Lumber Products to put the drive over the top, said Carrie Garwood, a church member.
Garwood said she was only slightly surprised at how fast the goal was met because of how successful other church fundraisers have been in the past.
“It’s always amazing how many different people in the community come forward,” she said.
Money from the fundraising campaign, which kicked off Oct. 27, was used to secure a $35,000 grant awarded by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to pay for the rink.
Garwood said the funds had to be collected by Nov. 30 to secure the matching grant.
Assembly of the rink began Tuesday when a truck delivering the materials arrived just before 8 a.m.
The 1,300-square-foot rink, which opens to the public on Friday, is across on LaPark Street, right across the road from the church at 102 G St.
The volunteers assembling the rink said they were impressed by how closely the 90 hard synthetic surface panels fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. It felt just like real ice, they said.
“It’s extremely slick. You have to be very careful out there or you’ll fall down,” said Tom Milo.
“They’re very slick. Very slick. It should be nice,” said Peggy Devine.
The surface, made by a company called Glice, Inc. out of Switzerland, is used by figure skaters and hockey players during the offseason.
Meyer said the rink was purchased because of how heavily an iceless rink at the park was used during LaPorte’s inaugural Christkindlmarket last year.
The new rink will be open during the second annual market Friday through Sunday and throughout the winter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People can bring their own skates or choose from the 60 pairs of skates that came with the rink, also at no charge.
Pastor Dennis Meyer said an iceless rink was chosen because it didn't have to rely on cooperation from the weather.
Meyer said the rink will be taken out of the park after winter.
One idea still being explored is putting the rink back together for use during the LaPorte County Fair.
“You can skate on this year round so if we get the assistance and ability to do that we’re going to try and pull that off for the summer,” he said.