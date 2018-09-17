Subscribe for 33¢ / day
That's So Region Podcast: You Call That a Fish Fry?
The That's So Region panel discusses how Bishop Noll is investing in science, the bodybuilder who took down a serial carjacker in Dyer, when a fish fry has too many land-based protein options to qualify as a fish fry, and how Times Business Reporter Joseph S. Pete is the most humble man who ever lived.

