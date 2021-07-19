IDEM predicts high ozone levels for Tuesday

High ozone levels are forecast for northwest Indiana Tuesday, but there are actions locals can take to help reduce the levels.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to a news release.

People in the area are encouraged to drive less, wait to use gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m. and conserve energy by turning off lights or setting thermostats to 75 degrees or higher. The release said people can also help ozone levels by combining errands into one trip, not refueling their vehicle and not letting their engine idle such as when they are at a bank or sitting in a drive-thru line, the release said.

The Air Quality Action Day is in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

People sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, people who are elderly and anyone with a heart or lung condition should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, the release said.