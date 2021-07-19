IDEM predicts high ozone levels for Tuesday

High ozone levels are forecast for northwest Indiana Tuesday, but there are actions locals can take to help reduce the levels.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to a news release.
People in the area are encouraged to drive less, wait to use gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m. and conserve energy by turning off lights or setting thermostats to 75 degrees or higher. The release said people can also help ozone levels by combining errands into one trip, not refueling their vehicle and not letting their engine idle such as when they are at a bank or sitting in a drive-thru line, the release said.
The Air Quality Action Day is in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
People sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, people who are elderly and anyone with a heart or lung condition should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, the release said.
Ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can be cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations. The release said it is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors.
IDEM makes daily air quality forecasts by examining weather patterns and current ozone readings. Action days normally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions and lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground.
To learn more about ozone or to sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.