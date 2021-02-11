 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ID's released of south suburban man, teen killed in Dan Ryan crash
alert urgent

ID's released of south suburban man, teen killed in Dan Ryan crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

CHICAGO — Two south suburban residents who died in a single-vehicle crash crash late Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway have been identified.

Ernesto Ponders, 17, of Sauk Village and Marchello Hatten, 35, of Chicago Heights both died from their injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said.

A 16-year-old boy from Sauk Village who was traveling with Hatten and Ponders also suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and taken to a local hospital, Illinois State Police said. His name was not disclosed.

1 killed, another injured in Bishop ford shooting, crash, police say

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near 63rd Street at 10:53 p.m., the Illinois State police said.

A driver later identified as Hatten lost control of his vehicle and veered to the right, hitting a pole supporting an overhead sign. The vehicle came to rest atop the right concrete median barrier, police said.

Ponders and the other teen were both passengers in the vehicle, police said.

Southbound express lanes were closed for about six hours for an investigation of the crash and were reopened about 5:30 a.m.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden remarks weren't trial prediction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts