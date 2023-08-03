The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has picked an executive search firm to replace its late president and CEO.

President and CEO Todd Maisch died at the age of 57 in June after 30 years with the statewide chamber, including nine years as its leader.

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors' search committee chose Boston-based Koya Partners to lead its search for a new leader. Koya has conducted more than a thousand C-Suite searches across the world since its inception.

"The search committee has a high degree of confidence that Koya will lead us through an inclusive process that solicits comprehensive input from staff and important stakeholder groups," the Illinois Chamber of Commerce said in a press release.

It will partner with the board of directors' search committee to talk to business leaders, staff, partners and the community about what they would like to see as they develop a profile for the next leader of the chamber.

"We look forward to sharing more in the weeks ahead as this process continues to take shape," the chamber said.

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce advocates on behalf of businesses across Illinois, representing their policy interests at the statehouse. It also provides businesses with resources like networking events, drug testing, dree-free workplace toolkits, compliance assistance and guidance on federal and law laws.