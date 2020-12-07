 Skip to main content
Illinois driver services facilities to remain closed until Jan. 5
Jesse White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White

 Robert Blaszkiewicz

Most Illinois drivers service facilities will remain closed until Jan. 5, Secretary of State Jesse White announced.

White said in a news release that expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1.

Several facilities will remain open for either new drivers or CDL applicants.

The Chicago South facility at 9901 S. King Dr. will be open for new drivers only from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The South Holland facility at 41 W. 162nd St. will be open by appointment for CDL written and road exams. Appointments are available by calling 217-785-3013.

Also, the Chicago South facility will be open for drive-thru service for license plate stickers only.

White said online services have been expanded, and are available at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

Among the services available are: renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a valid license (for qualified drivers), renewing a valid ID card for persons ages 22-64 (seniors 65 and over have non-expiring ID cards), and filing business services documents, including incorporations and annual reports.

COVID-19 in the Midwest: Scenes from the resurgence

