Illinois driver's license facilities back open

After being mostly closed since mid-November, nearly all Illinois driver services facilities will be back open on Tuesday.
The Chicago South facility at 9901 S. King Dr. was open Monday. Among those reopening Tuesday are: South Holland, 41 W. 162nd St.; and Chicago Heights, 570 W. 209th St.
Two downtown Chicago facilities — Chicago Loop Express, 69 W. Washington St., and James R. Thompson Center — will remain closed because they're in public buildings not open because of the pandemic.
Face masks and social distancing will be required at all facilities.
Secretary of State Jesse White reminded drivers and ID card holders in a release that expiration dates for those documents have been moved back to June 1.
In addition, common transactions like renewing license plate stickers, and renewing licenses and ID cards can be done online at
www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
New Year's Eve wedding
Jason Anderson and Amber Ziller stand on their front porch to get married New Year’s Eve. Joining them are their sons, from left, Jay, 16, Gavin, 6, and Aiden, 10.
John Luke, The Times
New Year's Eve wedding
Margie Salazar celebrates following the wedding of Jason Anderson and her daughter, Amber Ziller, who got married New Year’s Eve with COVID-modified plans.
John Luke, The Times
New Year's Eve wedding
Friends and family look on as Jason Anderson and Amber Ziller get married outside their Hobart home on New Year’s Eve.
John Luke, The Times
New Year's Eve wedding
Jason Anderson and Amber Ziller toast with friends as they celebrate getting married on New Year’s Eve with COVID-modified plans.
John Luke, The Times
Gallery: Lake Central vs. LaPorte
Lake Central's Riley Milausnic gets to the basket against LaPorte's Ryin Ott and Lauren Pollock in the fourth quarter at Lake Central High School Tuesday morning in St. John.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Gallery: Lake Central vs. LaPorte
LaPorte's Alanitiaza Biggers challenges Lake Central's Essence Johnson in the second quarter at Lake Central High School Tuesday morning in St. John.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Gallery: Lake Central vs. LaPorte
Lake Central's Katelyn Zajeski tries to pull the ball away from LaPorte's Lauren Pollock in the third quarter at Lake Central High School Tuesday morning in St. John.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Gallery: Lake Central vs. LaPorte
Lake Central's Riley Milausnic, right, applies defensive pressure against LaPorte in the second quarter of their Lake Central Holiday Tournament game on Tuesday morning in St. John.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Gallery: Munster vs. Mishawaka Marian
Munster's Char Lorenz tries to keep possession with Marian's McKenzie Hudgen goes for the ball in the fourth quarter at Lake Central High School Tuesday morning in St. John.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Gallery: Munster vs. Mishawaka Marian
Munster's Aleena Mongerie goes to the basket with pressure from Marian's Neveah Foster and MaKaya Porter in the first quarter of their Lake Central Holiday Tournament game Tuesday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Gallery: Munster vs. Mishawaka Marian
Munster's Nikki Sullivan with Holly Kaim takes away the rebound from Marian's Aubrey Rizek in the second quarter at Lake Central High School Tuesday morning in St. John.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Gallery: Munster vs. Mishawaka Marian
Munster's Char Lorenz looks to pass the ball off around Marian's MaKaya Porter in the third quarter at Lake Central High School Tuesday morning in St. John.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Deep River Waterpark hosts ice skating
Skaters take to the ice at Deep River Waterpark.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Deep River Waterpark hosts ice skating
Deep River Waterpark hosts its ice skating on the plaza through Jan. 31.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Deep River Waterpark hosts ice skating
Kevin and Katie Kuipers, of St. John, skate at Deep River Waterpark for the first time.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Deep River Waterpark hosts ice skating
Skaters take to the ice at Deep River Waterpark on New Year's Eve. Skating will be available until Jan. 31.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Chesterton Classic - Chesterton vs. Northridge
Northridge's defense ties up Chesterton's Sean Elliott on Tuesday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton Classic - Chesterton vs. Northridge
Chesterton coach Marc Urban looks for a call against Northridge on Tuesday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton Classic - Chesterton vs. Northridge
Chesterton's Chris Mullen, center, pulls down a rebound over Northridge's Blake Jacobs on Tuesday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton Classic - Chesterton vs. Northridge
Chesterton's Tyler Vanderwoude, center, gets a shot to fall over Northridge's Sam Smith on Tuesday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton Classic - Lake Central vs. Rensselaer Central
Lake Central's Nate Oakley, center, gets a shot up against Rensselaer Central as he's guarded by Jacoby Tiede-Souza, left, and Tate Drone on Tuesday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton Classic - Lake Central vs. Rensselaer Central
Lake Central's Kyle Ross, center right, earns the rebound on Tuesday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton Classic - Lake Central vs. Rensselaer Central
Lake Central's Ethan Knopf, left, blocks a shot from Rensselaer Central's Colby Chapman on Tuesday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton Classic - Lake Central vs. Rensselaer Central
Lake Central's Jake Mahoney earns a basket against Rensselaer Central on Tuesday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake County Democrats sworn in
Judge Marissa McDermott, left, administers the oath of office to recorder Gina Pimentel at the swearing in ceremony Wednesday at the Lake County Government Center. Her husband Phil Pimentel looks on.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake County Democrats sworn in
Lake County Coroner-elect David Pastrick was on hand Wednesday for the swearing in ceremony at the Lake County Government Center. Because of a quirk in the law, Pastrick will not take office until 2022.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake County Democrats sworn in
Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson addresses the swearing in ceremony Wednesday at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake County Democrats sworn in
Two-year-old Philly Pimentel tries out the podium before his mother, Gina Pimentel, is sworn in as Lake County Recorder on Wednesday at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville/Andrean, Boys Basketball
Andrean’s Deshon Burnett looks to shoot as Merrillville’s Juwan Bandy defends Wednesday night at MVHS.
John Luke
Merrillville/Andrean, Boys Basketball
Merrillville’s Dorian Harris grabs a loose ball against Andrean’s Nicky Flesher Wednesday night at Merrillville.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville/Andrean, Boys Basketball
Merrillville’s Ajanen Dixon dunks against Andrean Wednesday night at Merrillville.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville/Andrean, Boys Basketball
Merrillville’s Ajanen Dixon goes up to shoot as Andrean’s Jacob Anderson, left, and Ben Jones defend Wednesday night at Merrillville.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville/South Bend Riley, Boys Basketball
Merrillville’s Dylan Coty works for a rebound against South Bend Riley’s Tyson Lee, left and Phillip Robles Tuesday at Merrillville. The Pirate’s AJ Dixon is at far left.
John Luke
Merrillville/South Bend Riley, Boys Basketball
Merrillville’s AJ Dixon breaks up a pass between South Bend Riley’s Davyion Anderson, left and Damarion Spann Tuesday at Merrillville.
John Luke
Merrillville/South Bend Riley, Boys Basketball
Merrillville’s AJ Dixon drives against played South Bend Riley Tuesday at Merrillville.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville/South Bend Riley, Boys Basketball
Merrillville’s Lavari Ruffin looks to pass as South Bend Riley’s Davyion Anderson, left and Isaiah Robinson defend Tuesday at Merrillville.
John Luke, The Times
New Porter County judge sworn in
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffery Clymer helps Christopher Buckley with his robe after being sworn in Tuesday as Porter Superior Court judge.
John Luke, The Times
New Porter County judge sworn in
Christopher Buckley is sworn in as Porter Superior Court judge by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffery Clymer. Buckley, a Republican and former town court judge in Lowell, unseated incumbent Democratic Judge David Chidester during the November general election.
John Luke, The Times
Lake Central Tournament Championship - Lake Central vs. Mishawaka Marian
Lake Central's Tiana Morales, left, drives against Mishawaka Marian's Payton Rangel on Wednesday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake Central Tournament Championship - Lake Central vs. Mishawaka Marian
Lake Central's Riley Milausnic, left, scores on a layup as she's trailed by Mishawaka Marian's Kendall Bethel, center, and MaKaya Porter on Wednesday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake Central Tournament Championship - Lake Central vs. Mishawaka Marian
Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop, left, gets the rebound over Mishawaka Marian's Payton Rangel on Wednesday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake Central Tournament Championship - Lake Central vs. Mishawaka Marian
Lake Central's Jen Tomasic, center, draws the foul from Mishawaka Marian's Kendall Bethal on Wednesday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Work is moving along quickly on the Merrillville Community Center
Workers apply stencils for painting the large gym floor.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Work is moving along quickly on the Merrillville Community Center
The Merrillville Community Center
John J. Watkins, The Times
Work is moving along quickly on the Merrillville Community Center
Reception area at the Merrillville Community Center
John J. Watkins, The Times
Work is moving along quickly on the Merrillville Community Center
The Merrillville Community Center features a climbing wall near the entrance.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shootout - Crown Point - Silver Creek girls basketball
Crown Point's Alyna Santiago, right, is chased by Silver Creek's Kynidi Striverson.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shootout - Crown Point - Silver Creek girls basketball
Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard hits two points over Silver Creek's Marissa Gasaway.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shootout - Crown Point - Silver Creek girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers drives for a layup against Silver Creek on Saturday at the Mac Jelks Invitational.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shootout - Crown Point - Silver Creek girls basketball
Crown Point's Nikki Gerodemos, left, is challenged by Silver Creek's Marissa Gasaway.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville/Hammond, Mac Jelks Invite
Hammond’s Trent Askew, left, works for control of a loose ball against Merrillville’s Isaiah Akinyele Saturday night in the last game of the Mac Jelks Invite at Thea Bowman Academy.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville/Hammond, Mac Jelks Invite
Merrillville’s Juwan Bandy looks to shoot against Hammond Saturday night in the last game of the Mac Jelks Invite at Thea Bowman Academy.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville/Hammond, Mac Jelks Invite
Hammond’s Darrell Reed looks to shoot as Merrillville’s AJ Dixon defends Saturday night in the last game of the Mac Jelks Invite at Thea Bowman Academy.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville/Hammond, Mac Jelks Invite
Hammond’s Darrell Reed was all over the boards as he denies Merrillville’s Dylan Cotyd Saturday night in the last game of the Mac Jelks Invite in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
Highland Holiday Hoopfest Championship - Munster vs. Hanover Central
The zone defense from Munster's Jeremiah Lovett, center, and Bryce Schaum pressures Hanover Central's Nick Holden on Saturday in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Highland Holiday Hoopfest Championship - Munster vs. Hanover Central
Munster's Jeremiah Lovett, center, passes away from Hanover Central's Joey Glidewell, left, and John Merkel on Saturday in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Highland Holiday Hoopfest Championship - Munster vs. Hanover Central
Munster's Luka Balac, center, drives for the layup while Hanover Central's Landen Babusiak tries to block the shot on Saturday in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Highland Holiday Hoopfest Championship - Munster vs. Hanover Central
Munster players, including, from left, Luka Balac, Clayton Bubash and Jeremiah Lovett celebrate with the Highland Holiday Hoopfest championship trophy on Saturday in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
region's first significant snowfall
Julie Perron, of Valparaiso, with her daughter Reagan, 6, at the Forest Park sledding hill Wednesday in Valparaiso. Up to two inches of snow fell around the Region on Tuesday night.
John Luke, The Times
Region sees first significant snowfall
Julie Perron, of Valparaiso, sleds with her daughter Reagan, 6, Wednesday at the the Forest Park Sledding Hill in Valparaiso. Up to 2 inches of snow fell around the Region on Tuesday night.
John Luke, The Times
