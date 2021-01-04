Illinois driver's license facilities back open

After being mostly closed since mid-November, nearly all Illinois driver services facilities will be back open on Tuesday.

The Chicago South facility at 9901 S. King Dr. was open Monday. Among those reopening Tuesday are: South Holland, 41 W. 162nd St.; and Chicago Heights, 570 W. 209th St.

Two downtown Chicago facilities — Chicago Loop Express, 69 W. Washington St., and James R. Thompson Center — will remain closed because they're in public buildings not open because of the pandemic.

Face masks and social distancing will be required at all facilities.

Secretary of State Jesse White reminded drivers and ID card holders in a release that expiration dates for those documents have been moved back to June 1.

In addition, common transactions like renewing license plate stickers, and renewing licenses and ID cards can be done online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

