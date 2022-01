Illinois man gets 37 months for string of bank robberies

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 37-month sentence Friday on 20-year-old Myron McKinney for his role in a series of 2020 bank robberies in Indiana and Illinois.

McKinney and co-defendant Matayo H. Young, also 20, of Illinois, pleaded guilty last July 22 to bank robbery charges.

Gary attorney Darnail Lyles negotiated a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office on McKinney’s behalf to receive a more lenient sentence than the statutory maximum of 20 years imprisonment.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation inquiry states their first robbery took place Aug. 3, 2020 when Young walked into the TCF Bank branch, 17830 Halsted St., Homewood, wearing a black mask and clothing and glasses. McKinney stayed outside in a car, acting as a lookout.

McKinney attempted to rob a BMO Harris Bank branch in Hammond Aug. 6, 2020, but found the doors locked under the bank’s pandemic protocols, that no one could be admitted without an appointment.

A second robbery took place 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8, 2020, when Young entered the Peoples Bank branch, 130 Rimbach St., Hammond.

He handed a teller a note that read, “This is a robbery. $10,000 in an envelope or I will shoot." A teller gave him $800 in an envelope. He fled to the getaway vehicle with McKinney, according to court records.

Police arrested the pair an hour later that same day while responding to a call of suspicious activity outside a Fifth Third Bank, 21403 Cicero Ave., Matteson, Illinois.

Police found Young and McKinney casing the Fifth Third Bank branch in a black Hyundai Sonata with the same license plate as the suspect car in the Aug. 3, 2020 Homewood TCF Bank robbery, records state.

Police recovered the proceeds of their robberies.

