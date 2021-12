Illinois man gets prison for 2020 bank robberies

HAMMOND — An Illinois man is going to prison for robbing banks last year in Hammond and south suburban Chicago.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 46-month sentence Wednesday on 20-year-old Matayo H. Young.

Young and Myron McKinney, also 20, of Illinois, pleaded guilty July 22 to a string of robberies in August 2020.

They admitted the guilt to avoid more lengthy prison terms they might have faced if they had gone to trial and been found guilty.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation inquiry states their first robbery took place Aug. 3, 2020 when Young walked into the TCF Bank branch, 17830 Halsted St., Homewood, wearing a black mask and clothing and glasses. McKinney stayed outside in a car, acting as a lookout.

Young handed a bank teller a note stating, “This a robbery. Put all the money in an envelope. Do not make any sudden movements or pull alarm or say anything or people will get hurt — $5,000.”