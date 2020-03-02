You are the owner of this article.
Illinois officials announce 4th positive test for virus
Illinois officials announce 4th positive test for virus

CHICAGO — Health officials say a person in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth suspected case in the state and spouse of the third patient, whose case was announced over the weekend.

The Illinois and Cook County public health departments made the announcement Monday in a joint statement. Officials say the unidentified patient, a woman in her 70s, is quarantined at home and reported to be in good condition along with her husband.

Officials: 6 deaths in Washington state from coronavirus

Officials say they're working to determine who the couple had been in contact with to prevent additional transmission. Officials did not reveal any information about how the couple might have contracted the virus.

State and local officials say the positive test results await confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that two patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 had made a full recovery. On Saturday, officials said the governor requested that all Illinois hospitals “implement additional testing” for the virus.

As of Monday, the number of U.S. cases climbed to at least 91 and the country recorded its second death, both of them in Washington state.

The global death toll has pushed past 3,000, and the number of people infected topped 89,000.

