JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A proposal in Illinois to make daylight saving time permanent has some residents and business owners worried about the confusion it could cause at the Missouri border.
St. Louis sits along the Mississippi River, which separates Illinois and Missouri. Tens of thousands of people in the St. Louis area work in one state and live in the other.
Having Illinois and Missouri in different time zones “would just be inconvenient,” Deborah Bruyette, who lives in Freeburg, Illinois, and cares for her 95-year-old father in Missouri, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Illinois Senate approved legislation this year to make daylight saving time permanent. The measure still needs approval from the Illinois House, the governor and the federal government. If passed, the law would take effect in March.
The Senate sponsor, Democrat Andy Manar of Bunker Hill, believes the measure would be good for businesses because more people would have a chance to shop before the sun sets.
“Given the loss of productivity caused by the arbitrary daylight saving time change, and the various health and safety concerns that are supported by research, this proposal makes a lot of sense,” Manar said.
Not everyone is worried about having Missouri and Illinois in different time zones. Eric Michel, finance manager at Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis, commutes to work from his home in Edwardsville, Illinois.
“Half of the year I’d have to go to work at 8 and half the year I’d have to go to work at 9. I don’t think it would have a huge impact,” Michel said.
Around three dozen states introduced legislation in 2019 to do away with seasonal time changes by eliminating or standardizing daylight saving time. Those states included Missouri, where two separate proposals were offered by Republican state representatives. Both failed to advance. Another Republican, Rep. Tim Remole of Excello, recently proposed making daylight saving time permanent in Missouri but only after 20 other states join a pact.
Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that do not use daylight saving time. No other state has put a plan into action to stick to either just daylight saving time or standard time.
The U.S. Department of Transportation, which regulates the nation’s time zones, has said that observing daylight saving time conserves energy, lowers the number of traffic-related injuries and reduces crime.
Barker Mansion
Location: Michigan City
Age: Built in 1857; expanded in 1905
Significance to the Region: More than just a pretty, giant structure on Michigan City's Washington Street, the Barker Mansion housed the Barker family, the owners and operators of a factory that manufactured railroad cars, nicknamed the "Car Works," in Michigan City during the 1800s and early 1900s. The boom of the railroad generated enormous wealth for the family. The Barkers were influential in shaping the culture and development of Michigan City with philanthropic contributions toward Trinity Cathedral, the Michigan City Public Library, St. Anthony's Hospital, the first conservatory in Washington Park and the YMCA.
Brickie Bowl
Location: Hobart
Age: Finished in 1939
Significance to the Region: The Brickie Bowl, which has been inactive since 2008, stood as one of the more iconic and picturesque spots in the Region to catch Friday Night football. The stadium was notable for its dip near adjacent railroad tracks, reported to be a sight where the overflow of loyal Brickie fans would stand or climb trees to try and watch the action. The site fell into disrepair and was purchased by the city in 2013 with an effort to revitalize it to its former glory one day still hanging out there.
Chapel of the Resurrection
Location: Valparaiso
Age: Dedicated in 1959
Significance to the Region: Valparaiso University's Chapel of the Resurrection stands as one of the Region's most picturesque and decorated church structures with its tall chancel and nave and stained glass windows. The chapel can seat around 2,000 people. It's the site of church services, performances and the annual commencements of Valparaiso Crusaders.
Crown Point Courthouse
Location: Crown Point
Age: 181 years (opened originally as a post office in 1836)
Significance to the Region: Nicknamed the "Grand Old Lady," the court house is a tall, landmark structure in the very heart of downtown Crown Point. The courthouse became the Lake County Seat in 1840, and Solon Robinson and Judge William Clark set out to develop the surrounding area, giving it the name of "Crown Point." In the 1970s the structure was almost torn down for development of a parking lot until locals helped prevent the demolition.
Gary Bathing Beach Aquatorium
Location: Gary
Age: Opened in 1922
Significance to the Region: The Gary Bathing Beach House, now called the Aquatorium, is a historic structure in Marquette Park adjacent to the beach. The park is one of several that have been longtime tourist sites for waterfront recreation along Lake Michigan. The site, and much of the park, fell into disrepair in the latter part of the 20th century until organizers gathered to rehabilitate the location, including the Aquatorium. The site continues to offer a picturesque view of the lake and also is home to a monument dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen.
Historic homes at the Dunes National Lakeshore
Location: Porter, Chesterton and Michigan City
Age: Various
Significance to the Region: There are several historic homesteads and farmsteads scattered in Duneland. Notable spots include the Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm, homes that hearken back to a time of pioneers staking out spots in gorgeous Duneland. The National Park Service occasionally hosts events allowing tours of the homes and offering insight into the lives and hardships of life in the 1800s.
LaPorte County Courthouse
Location: LaPorte
Age: Finished in 1894
Significance to the Region: Much like the Crown Point Courthouse, the LaPorte County Courthouse is a tall, historic structure within the city's downtown. Aside from old architecture, the structure sports a tower with a 272-piece glass skylight and gargoyles on the exterior. It's actually the third courthouse built in its spot, the first two having been completed in 1833 and 1848. It was selected as LaPorte County's seat in 1832.
Little Red Schoolhouse
Location: Hammond
Age: Built in 1869
Significance to the Region: The Little Red Schoolhouse in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood was originally ordered to be constructed by Joseph Hess, the founder of Hessville, when the German community was a collection of small farmers, carpenters and blacksmiths. Like some other historic Region structures, the building was slated for demolition until locals helped save it. Since then its been regarded as likely the oldest one-room schoolhouse in Lake County, one of the oldest structures in North Township and the site of the Little Red Schoolhouse Festival.
Michigan City Lighthouse
Location: Michigan City
Age: Opened in 1858
Significance to the Region: The Michigan City Lighthouse, and the nearby area, has served as a guiding light for ships and their sailors since the 1800s when a simple light post helped bring them into the Michigan City Harbor. The lighthouse marks the edge of "harbor country" as the lighthouse and lakefront of Michigan City mirror much of the layout found in southwest Michigan locations such as St. Joseph, South Haven and Muskegon.
The Shrine of Christ's Passion
Location: St. John
Age: 16 years (construction began in 2001)
Significance to the Region: From Indianapolis Boulevard west to the newer St. John the Evangelist church on its hilltop perch, a path winds its way filled with images depicting the Christian chronicle of events leading to Jesus Christ's crucifixion. Forty life-size bronze statues are staged at various spots, intending to offer visitors a more personal experience. Although it ranks as one of the youngest Region landmarks, it's been featured on television segments and draws visitors from around the world.
St. John the Baptist Church
Location: Whiting
Age: 123 years (built in 1869)
Significance to the Region: Straddling the very edge of city lines, St. John the Baptist Church takes in parishioners from Whiting and Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood.
U.S. Steel Yard
Location: Gary
Age: 14 years (finished in 2003)
Significance to the Region: U.S. Steel Yard is home to one of the Region's pro-sports spectacles: the Gary SouthShore Railcats. When the idea for the stadium was first proposed, it was lauded as a structure that would help revitalize a downtown stretch of 5th Avenue into an arts and entertainment district. The stadium continues to draw Railcats followers and those from visiting American Association teams. Rusty the RailCat also makes occasional appearances at Region events.