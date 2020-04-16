12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; total statewide rises to 477

State health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana counties Thursday, bringing the regional total to 52.
The newly reported deaths included 10 in Lake County, one in LaPorte County and one in Newton County.
A total of 477 Hoosiers have died from the disease, including 41 added Thursday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The deaths reported Thursday occurred between April 2 and 15.
The state total includes 41 deaths in Lake County, two in Porter County, five in LaPorte County, three in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
Porter County Health Department officials reduced the total number of deaths back to two from three, saying they "misreported" one death a day earlier.
Data released by the state Thursday was up to date as of noon Wednesday. All data was provisional and included only those cases reported to the State Department of Health.
A total of 9,542 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 611 — or nearly 7% — from a day earlier.
Lake County had 978 positive cases, up by 106 cases — or about 12% — from the day before.
Lake County totals included cases from East Chicago and Gary, which operate their own health departments. East Chicago had 47 cases as of Wednesday, while Gary reported 193 positive cases and a total of five deaths.
Porter County, which has been releasing case information separately from the state, reported 13 new positive cases and removed one death. Ten of the new cases were inmates in the Porter County Jail, officials said.
A total of 148 positive cases were recorded in Porter County, up from 135 on Wednesday.
LaPorte County reported 70 new cases Thursday, jumping from 42 positive cases to 112. One new death was reported, bringing the county's total to five.
Newton County reported one new death but no change in the number of positive cases. In total, the county has seen 29 positive cases and three deaths.
The number of positive cases and deaths in Jasper County remained unchanged from 19 and one, respectively, during the 24-hour reporting period.
Lake County remained second only to Marion County for deaths and confirmed cases. Marion County saw a 35% increase in positive cases during the 24-hour reporting period, with a total of 3,320 confirmed cases and 164 deaths.
To the east, St. Joseph County reported 33 new positive cases and two new deaths, bringing totals to 306 and seven, respectively.
The number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus grew by 2,735, from 48,396 on Wednesday to 51,115 on Thursday.
Those tested included 4,442 in Lake County, 1,095 in Porter County, 697 in LaPorte County, 90 in Newton County, 268 in Jasper County and 16,604 in Marion County.
The state health department said testing supplies remain limited nationally, so it continues to support a targeted testing approach to focus on high-risk individuals.
Individuals who may have symptoms, including a fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, should call a doctor to seek an order for testing.
Health care workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms can go to a drive-thru clinic without a doctor's order from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary.
Participants should bring a driver's license or other Indiana ID and documentation of place of employment. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.