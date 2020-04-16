12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; total statewide rises to 477

Porter County, which has been releasing case information separately from the state, reported 13 new positive cases and removed one death. Ten of the new cases were inmates in the Porter County Jail, officials said.

A total of 148 positive cases were recorded in Porter County, up from 135 on Wednesday.

LaPorte County reported 70 new cases Thursday, jumping from 42 positive cases to 112. One new death was reported, bringing the county's total to five.

Newton County reported one new death but no change in the number of positive cases. In total, the county has seen 29 positive cases and three deaths.

The number of positive cases and deaths in Jasper County remained unchanged from 19 and one, respectively, during the 24-hour reporting period.

Lake County remained second only to Marion County for deaths and confirmed cases. Marion County saw a 35% increase in positive cases during the 24-hour reporting period, with a total of 3,320 confirmed cases and 164 deaths.

To the east, St. Joseph County reported 33 new positive cases and two new deaths, bringing totals to 306 and seven, respectively.

The number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus grew by 2,735, from 48,396 on Wednesday to 51,115 on Thursday.