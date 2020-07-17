2 dead, baby critically injured in expressway crashes overnight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crashes overnight and into the early morning hours left two adults dead and a baby critically injured on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

The cleanup and investigations into those crashes are also tying up traffic early Friday morning.

All lanes of Interstate 94 are shut down at 71st Street as Illinois State Police investigate several traffic crashes, police said. Traffic is being diverted off of I-94 southbound at 71st Street.

Authorities said the first crash took place just after midnight, at around 12:04 a.m. in the outbound lanes near 83rd Street, involving a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

A person got out of their vehicle and was fatally struck by another car, according to police, who said the driver of that second vehicle abandoned their own car and ran away, NBC 5 said.

A second crash in the outbound lanes occurred at 12:10 a.m. between 87th and 91st Street in which an injured motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

At 1:27 a.m., an infant suffered life-threatening injuries in third crash on southbound I-94 at 87th Street. An adult was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.