2 killed in highway crash

LANSING — A driver and passenger were killed after their vehicle lost control, struck a light pole and caught fire on Saturday on eastbound I-80 near Torrence Avenue.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 silver Hyundai Sonata lost control for unknown reasons around 1:32 p.m. before crashing. The car became fully engulfed in flames in the right lane, Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle occupants' identities are pending investigation, ISP said.

The lane and the eastbound exit ramp to Torrence Avenue were closed around 2:15 p.m. for accident investigation and debris cleanup. The lane and ramp were reopened around 5:15 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

