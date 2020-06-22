2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Two more deaths due to the coronavirus were reported in Lake and Jasper counties Monday, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Neighboring LaPorte, Porter, and Newton counties reported no new fatalities. Their death totals remained at 25, 37, and 10, respectively, according to state and local health department figures.
Jasper County has reported two deaths in total due to COVID-19, and Lake has reported 235, according to ISDH statistics.
Lake County is up 37 coronavirus cases for a total of 4,437. Porter County added eight more cases for a total of 644. LaPorte County had three additional cases for a total of 489.
Jasper County and Newton both increased case counts by one, for a total of 92 and 89 cases, respectively.
Indiana's case total is up by 277 for a total of 42,633. New cases were reported between March 29 and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 2,363 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. New deaths were reported between May 28 and June 21.
Another 190 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 418,916 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 411,920 on Sunday, with a positivity rate of 10.6%, data shows.
The state listed another 190 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized, 644 positive, and 525 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 833; Crown Point, 440; Merrillville, 367; Hobart, 278; Dyer, 277; Munster, 183; Schererville, 166; Highland, 148; Whiting, 123; Griffith, 114; St. John, 76; Lake Station, 65; Lowell, 62; Cedar Lake, 59; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
The health department listed 82 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 752 cases and 55 deaths in the city. The East Chicago Health Department reported on Monday 448 cases, up 15 from its previous report. The city has recorded 13 deaths.
Of Lake County's 235 deaths, 113 stemmed from long-term care facilities.
Death totals reported as of Sunday in Lake County included: Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 30; Hobart, 20; Hammond, 19; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, 11; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Sunday: Portage Township, 260; Center Township, 180; Washington Township, 51; Westchester Township, 46; Union Township, 27; Liberty Township, 26, up one; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 12; Pleasant Township, nine; Morgan Township, eight; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, five; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 184 inmates and 110 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 100 staff members and 174 inmates have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
ISDH reports 33,918 tested in Lake County, 14,353 in Porter County, 6,397 in LaPorte County, 2,199 in Jasper County and 620 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between April 9 and Sunday.
State officials announced earlier this month any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
Testing will be available at Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, according to the Lake County Health Department.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. 5th Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.