2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more deaths due to the coronavirus were reported in Lake and Jasper counties Monday, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Neighboring LaPorte, Porter, and Newton counties reported no new fatalities. Their death totals remained at 25, 37, and 10, respectively, according to state and local health department figures.

Jasper County has reported two deaths in total due to COVID-19, and Lake has reported 235, according to ISDH statistics.

Lake County is up 37 coronavirus cases for a total of 4,437. Porter County added eight more cases for a total of 644. LaPorte County had three additional cases for a total of 489.

Jasper County and Newton both increased case counts by one, for a total of 92 and 89 cases, respectively.

Indiana's case total is up by 277 for a total of 42,633. New cases were reported between March 29 and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 2,363 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. New deaths were reported between May 28 and June 21.