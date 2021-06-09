 Skip to main content
2 more die from COVID in NWI
urgent

east chicago covid-19 stock

In this May 2020 file photo, Jennifer Skosar bags a COVID-19 sample taken at East Chicago Central High School at a drive-thru test site. 

 John Luke, The Times

Two more people from Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19, updated data provided Wednesday showed.

The deaths, which occurred in Lake County and Newton County, were among 12 additional deaths reported across Indiana.

A total of 13,289 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,002 in Lake County, 324 in Porter County, 220 in LaPorte County, 53 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County.

The new deaths reported Wednesday occurred between Dec. 9 and Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

All five counties in Northwest Indiana reported at least one new positive case.

Lake County's total stood at 55,208, up 20 from the day before. Porter County was at 19,271, up five. LaPorte County logged 12,372, up seven. Newton County reported 1,121, up one; and Jasper County had 3,851, up one.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,965 cases, up three from the day before, and Lansing reported 3,497 cases, down one, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 3.5% in Lake County, down from 3.9%; 2.9% in Porter County, down from 3.5%; 5.5% in LaPorte County, down from 6.5%; 8.1% in Newton County, down from 8.7%; and 6.7% in Jasper County, up from 6.5%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 45.1% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.

Walmart and Sam's Club are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of their 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

Editor's note

Due to the decreasing number of positive cases and deaths from COVID-19, The Times will be reducing how often we report coronavirus statistics. Stories will now appear on nwi.com and in print on Wednesday and Sundays.

