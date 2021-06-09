2 more die from COVID in NWI

Two more people from Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19, updated data provided Wednesday showed.

The deaths, which occurred in Lake County and Newton County, were among 12 additional deaths reported across Indiana.

A total of 13,289 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,002 in Lake County, 324 in Porter County, 220 in LaPorte County, 53 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County.

The new deaths reported Wednesday occurred between Dec. 9 and Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

All five counties in Northwest Indiana reported at least one new positive case.

Lake County's total stood at 55,208, up 20 from the day before. Porter County was at 19,271, up five. LaPorte County logged 12,372, up seven. Newton County reported 1,121, up one; and Jasper County had 3,851, up one.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,965 cases, up three from the day before, and Lansing reported 3,497 cases, down one, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.