2 new COVID-19 deaths in Region; Indiana has nearly 11,700 total cases

Two more Lake County residents have died from COVID-19 and 77 more people in Lake have tested positive for the disease, state health officials announced Monday.

Lake County's total cases stand at 1,182, up from 1,105, on Sunday. Across Lake, 47 have died, according to data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

LaPorte County has 140 cases, holding steady from Sunday. Five have died in the county, according to ISDH.

Porter County, which is tracking its coronavirus statistics independently, reported a 2.7% increase with 191 positive cases on Monday, up from 186. Three total have died in the county.

To the south, Jasper County has three new positive cases, bringing its total to 25. Newton County remains steady with 31 cases. One person has died in Jasper, and four have died in Newton from the respiratory disease.

Across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, there were 85 new cases, or a 5.7% increase. In all, there have been 1,569 positives cases across the five counties.

To the east, St. Joseph County has 412 cases, a 2.5% increase from 402 cases on Sunday.