2 new COVID-19 deaths in Region; Indiana has nearly 11,700 total cases

Two more Lake County residents have died from COVID-19 and 77 more people in Lake have tested positive for the disease, state health officials announced Monday.
Lake County's total cases stand at 1,182, up from 1,105, on Sunday. Across Lake, 47 have died, according to data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
LaPorte County has 140 cases, holding steady from Sunday. Five have died in the county, according to ISDH.
Porter County, which is tracking its coronavirus statistics independently, reported a 2.7% increase with 191 positive cases on Monday, up from 186. Three total have died in the county.
To the south, Jasper County has three new positive cases, bringing its total to 25. Newton County remains steady with 31 cases. One person has died in Jasper, and four have died in Newton from the respiratory disease.
Across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, there were 85 new cases, or a 5.7% increase. In all, there have been 1,569 positives cases across the five counties.
To the east, St. Joseph County has 412 cases, a 2.5% increase from 402 cases on Sunday.
Marion County remains the hardest hit with 4,052 cases and 192 deaths. Marion County reported 3,889 cases on Sunday.
Lake County remains the second most-affected county.
Indiana has a total of 11,686 cases, a 4.2% increase from 11,210 on Sunday. Statewide, 7 new deaths were logged across the state on Monday.
Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
A total of 64,639 people have been tested.
ISDH is providing drive-thru coronavirus testing for symptomatic health care workers, first responders and essential workers Monday through Wednesday in four different counties, including Lake. Testing is limited to one person per vehicle.
Testing will also be available for people who live with any of those workers and people with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk, ISDH said.
Testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday while testing supplies last at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary.
ISDH updates its counts at 11 a.m. daily. All numbers were reported within the last 24 hours.
