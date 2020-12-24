 Skip to main content
3 wounded in Hegewisch shooting
Lauren Cross

CHICAGO — In the early hours of Christmas Eve, three people were shot inside a Hegewisch trailer home, Chicago police said. 

Preliminary information from police states around 1:30 a.m. Thursday two men and a woman were discovered with gunshot wounds inside the trailer home in the 4000 block of E. 134th St. 

A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the abdomen. 

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Another man also was shot in the arm. The 35-year-old also is in fair condition and was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois. 

At this time, no one is in custody and there aren't any witnesses, police said. 

No further information is known, and Chicago police Area Two detective are investigating the incident. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

