4 more COVID-19 deaths in NWI, state total rises to 436

Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, including two in Lake County and one each in LaPorte and Newton counties, data showed.
The newly reported deaths bring the total number of lives lost in Northwest Indiana to 42, including 33 in Lake County, two in Porter County, four in LaPorte County, two in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
A total of 436 Hoosiers have died after being diagnosed with the disease, an increase of more than 12% from 387 reported Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The deaths reported Wednesday occurred between March 28 and Tuesday, officials said.
Data released Wednesday morning was up to date as of noon Tuesday. All data was provisional and included only those cases reported to the State Department of Health.
Statewide, the number of positive cases rose by 440 to 8,955 on Wednesday.
Lake County had 876 positive cases, up by 55 from a day earlier, the state reported.
Porter County Health Department officials were expected to release updated case information Wednesday afternoon. They reported a total of 120 cases Tuesday.
In LaPorte County, one new death and six new positive cases were reported Wednesday. The county has recorded a total of four deaths and 42 positive cases.
Newton County reported one new death but no new positive cases, bringing totals to two deaths and 29 confirmed cases.
Jasper County reported one new positive case, bringing totals to one death and 19 confirmed cases.
Lake County remained second to Marion County for the number of deaths and positive cases. Marion County has recorded 155 deaths and 3,204 confirmed cases.
To the east, St. Joseph County reported one new death Wednesday. The county has recorded a total of five deaths and 273 positive cases.
The number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus increased by 2,420, or about 5% from a day earlier, to a total of 48,396, state data showed.
Those tested include 4,110 in Lake County, 1,029 in Porter County, 588 in LaPorte County, 83 in Newton County and 250 in Jasper County. By comparison, 15,933 have been tested in Marion County.
The State Health Department said testing supplies remain limited nationally, so it continues to support a targeted testing approach to focus on high-risk individuals.
More than 900 were tested during a drive-thru clinic last week outside Merrillville High School for symptomatic healthcare professionals and other essential workers, officials said.
Another drive-thru testing site for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms was being offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary.
Participants should bring a driver's license or other Indiana ID and documentation of place of employment. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.
May 4: Voter registration deadline
May 5: In-person early voting begins
May 21: Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot
May 22: All driver’s licenses, state identification cards, vehicle registrations and firearms licenses that expired after March 6, 2020 automatically are extended to this date under Executive Order 20-09
June 2: Primary Election Day
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.