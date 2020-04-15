4 more COVID-19 deaths in NWI, state total rises to 436

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, including two in Lake County and one each in LaPorte and Newton counties, data showed.

The newly reported deaths bring the total number of lives lost in Northwest Indiana to 42, including 33 in Lake County, two in Porter County, four in LaPorte County, two in Newton County and one in Jasper County.

A total of 436 Hoosiers have died after being diagnosed with the disease, an increase of more than 12% from 387 reported Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The deaths reported Wednesday occurred between March 28 and Tuesday, officials said.

Data released Wednesday morning was up to date as of noon Tuesday. All data was provisional and included only those cases reported to the State Department of Health.

Statewide, the number of positive cases rose by 440 to 8,955 on Wednesday.

Lake County had 876 positive cases, up by 55 from a day earlier, the state reported.

Porter County Health Department officials were expected to release updated case information Wednesday afternoon. They reported a total of 120 cases Tuesday.