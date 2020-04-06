UPDATED: 58 new coronavirus cases in the Region; 533 more statewide

Lake and Porter counties reported 58 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to testing data released by the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.
Lake County recorded 34 new cases, up to 369 on Monday from 335 on Sunday. Porter County saw 24 new cases, rising from 59 on Sunday to 83 on Monday.
No new cases were reported in LaPorte County, which still has a total of 21 cases.
One additional person died in LaPorte after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the fatality count across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties to 13.
Lake County previously had recorded eight deaths, while LaPorte County had already recorded two deaths. One person has died in Jasper County and one has died in Newton.
To the south, 15 positive cases have been confirmed in Jasper County.
Newton County remained steady Monday with a total of four cases.
To the east, St. Joseph County has 112 cases, up from 102 on Sunday. The county has had one death.
A total of 139 Hoosiers have died because of the disease, up about 9.5% from 127 deaths reported Sunday.
The number of confirmed cases in Indiana rose 12.1%, from 4,411 to 4,944 on Monday.
At least 26,191 have been tested in Indiana, up from 22,652 on Sunday. That includes 2,000 in Lake, 616 in Porter, 377 in LaPorte, 372 in St. Joseph, 172 in Jasper and 38 in Newton County.
Just over 9,500 have been tested for the disease in Marion County, which remains the most-impacted with 1,760 confirmed cases and 37 fatalities. Marion County had the most new cases reported Monday, at 204, according to ISDH.
Lake County has the third-highest number of positive cases, behind Marion and Hamilton. Madison County has recorded nine deaths — one more than Lake County, data shows.
All testing has been conducted by the ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories, ISDH said.
Data can change as health officials gather more information about each case.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
