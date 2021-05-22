5K race to benefit TF North female athletes set for Sunday

CALUMET CITY — The third SWAG Race to benefit female athletes at TF North High School is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
The 5K run and walk begins and ends at the school, with a course passing through neighborhoods to the east and north.
Raceday registration will be from 7 to 8:15 a.m. The entry fee is $25.
The race — the acronym stands for Strong Women Are Gorgeous — began in 2017 and returns after a three-year layoff. Erik Perez, North's boys cross country and girls track coach, is the two-time defending overall champion.
For more information, go to: http://tfnswagrace.weebly.com/.