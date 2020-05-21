Advantage Toyota, Salvation Army partner to feed families in need

×
Contributed by Mike Sutton
CALUMET CITY — Advantage Toyota of River Oaks is partnering with The Salvation Army to supply groceries to families in need.
Grocery boxes will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or until supplies last — Friday at the Toyota dealership at 1990 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.
Each box contains enough perishable and nonperishable items like chickens, juice, boxes of cereal and canned goods to feed a family of four for a week. Each box will be carefully packed and assembled by The Salvation Army in accordance with safety guidelines from local, state and federal health officials.
Advantage Toyota staff and Salvation Army officers, staff and volunteers will place boxes in the trunk or back seat of each car. This drive-up service will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
"We are grateful for Toyota’s generosity and concern,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Salvation Army Lake County Coordinator. “Their support means we can feed struggling families.”
