You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Advantage Toyota, Salvation Army partner to feed families in need
alert urgent

Advantage Toyota, Salvation Army partner to feed families in need

Salvation Army
Contributed by Mike Sutton

CALUMET CITY — Advantage Toyota of River Oaks is partnering with The Salvation Army to supply groceries to families in need.

Grocery boxes will be distributed  from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or until supplies last — Friday at the Toyota dealership at 1990 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.

Each box contains enough perishable and nonperishable items like chickens, juice, boxes of cereal and canned goods to feed a family of four for a week. Each box will be carefully packed and assembled by The Salvation Army in accordance with safety guidelines from local, state and federal health officials.

Advantage Toyota staff and Salvation Army officers, staff and volunteers will place boxes in the trunk or back seat of each car. This drive-up service will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We are grateful for Toyota’s generosity and concern,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Salvation Army Lake County Coordinator. “Their support means we can feed struggling families.”

Gallery: Regionites show off shaggy hairdos, DIY cuts during quarantine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts