Archdiocese of Chicago to consolidate far South Side parishes
urgent

The Archdiocese of Chicago plans to consolidate more parishes on the far South Side, including S.S. Peter & Paul Parish.

 Provided

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago plans to consolidate more parishes on the far South Side.

The archdiocese, the third-largest in the United States, which serves 2.2 million Catholics, created a far South Side grouping that includes Holy Name of Mary Parish, S.S. Peter & Paul Parish, St. Anthony Parish, St. John De La Salle Parish and School, St. Kilian Parish, St. Margaret of Scotland Parish and School, St. Sabina Parish and Academy, Sacred Heart Mission and St. Ethelreda School.

"Over the past several months, the West Blest Side, Far Southside and 294 South Corridor grouping’s Feedback and Discernment Teams, made up of representatives from each parish community, met to review and discern future parish and church structures," the archdiocese said in a press release. "Based on their meetings and discussions with the larger parish communities, they submitted feedback reports to the Archdiocesan Standards and Recommendations Commission, which includes representatives from across the archdiocese. The commission reviewed the feedback reports and other information, including demographic data, financial summaries, and parish and grouping trends."

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, the archdiocese’s auxiliary bishops and Presbyteral Council decided that Holy Name of Mary, SS Peter and Paul and St. John De La Salle will unite as a new parish with a new name. It will have one pastor and one pastoral team as of July 1.

Sunday services will take place solely at Holy Name of Mary Church going forward.

The community will discuss possibilities for a new name for the united parish as it undergoes a transition over the next few months.

St. Margaret of Scotland and St. Kilian will also combine into a single parish, with Sunday services being held at St. Margaret of Scotland going forward. The consolidated parish will have a new name, single pastor and one pastoral team as of July 1.

St. Ethelreda School, St. John De La Salle School, St. Margaret of Scotland School and St. Sabina Academy will continue to operate as they are.

St. Anthony Parish and St. Sabina Parish also will continue to operate with the same structure. The diocese will continue to evaluate Sacred Heart Mission’s future structure. 

The Archdiocese of Chicago, which has 246 parishes in Cook County and Lake County (Illinois), also is consolidating churches on Chicago's west side and Interstate 294 south corridor as part of its Renew My Church initiative in which it has adjusted to a decline of parishioners to ensure the remaining churches are sustainable in the long term.

The diocese employs 15,000 people who serve 1,411 square miles in Chicagoland. It has the nation's largest private school system, one of its largest seminaries and the region's largest nonprofit social service agency.

