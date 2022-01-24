Archdiocese of Chicago to consolidate far South Side parishes

Sunday services will take place solely at Holy Name of Mary Church going forward.

The community will discuss possibilities for a new name for the united parish as it undergoes a transition over the next few months.

St. Margaret of Scotland and St. Kilian will also combine into a single parish, with Sunday services being held at St. Margaret of Scotland going forward. The consolidated parish will have a new name, single pastor and one pastoral team as of July 1.

St. Ethelreda School, St. John De La Salle School, St. Margaret of Scotland School and St. Sabina Academy will continue to operate as they are.

St. Anthony Parish and St. Sabina Parish also will continue to operate with the same structure. The diocese will continue to evaluate Sacred Heart Mission’s future structure.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, which has 246 parishes in Cook County and Lake County (Illinois), also is consolidating churches on Chicago's west side and Interstate 294 south corridor as part of its Renew My Church initiative in which it has adjusted to a decline of parishioners to ensure the remaining churches are sustainable in the long term.