Audio released from night 2 Chicago Police Department officers were struck, killed by train

CHICAGO — Audio recordings from the night two Chicago police officers were struck and killed by a train on the city's far south side, show Metra wasn't aware police were in the area investigating a shots fired call.
The tapes, obtained by NBC 5 Chicago, confirm Metra did not know the investigation was underway Dec. 17 on its tracks near 103rd and Dauphin.
"Emergency, emergency, emergency — north dispatcher," one engineer said over the radio. "I believe I just hit a pedestrian. Over."
"Say that again? Over," a dispatcher responds. "Alright, you gonna have your conductor check, check it out?"
"Ahhhh, we got something back here," another conductor said. "We got — we got somebody."
Another conductor asks if there are signs of life.
"Negative," the second conductor responds. "Mile marker 12-93."
The conductor then realizes the victims are police.
"Hey, just a heads-up," a conductor from the scene said over the radio. "This is a Chicago PD ... you guys, there’s a book on the track too that’s a PD book as well."
"I’ve got a, uh, firearm belt. Um. Firearm’s missing," the second conductor said.
The two officers were identified later that night as Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31.
Marmolejo had 2.5 years on the force. Gary had 18 months on the force, according to Chicago Police officials.
South Shore Train 119 was halted after the incident. The South Shore uses Metra tracks, and Metra shut down power in both directions.
Mike Noland, president of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District which operates the South Shore line, said 500 to 600 passengers were traveling on the train Monday night.
"Somebody please make an announcement to passengers — and don’t freak them out," a conductor said over the radio in the released audio.
Noland said no passengers were injured in the incident.