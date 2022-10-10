Burnham gets greener with tree-planting event

BURNHAM — A formerly empty lot on the west side of town is now more welcoming to birds, bees and other wildlife.

The lot, one of several parcels bought up by Green Grease Environmental owner and Bee Haven founder Tony Demma near the company's facility, was the sight of a tree-planting event recently.

Volunteers guided by representatives of the Chicago Region Trees Initiative planted 22 native trees to make the plot — sandwiched between railroad tracks, a small industrial area and a residential neighborhood north of State Street — more nature-friendly.

"We reached out to Bee Haven to try to create a native pollinator habitat in this space here," said Mia Howerton, Chicago Region Tree Initiative steward. "We reached out because part of our mission is to increase the urban tree canopy cover and the species diversity of the region."

Among the trees planted were red buds, cedars and oaks.

"We really like to try to emphasize species that will attract insects," Howerton said.

Howerton said CRTI found out about Bee Haven via Instagram and one thing led to another culminating in Thursday's project. Demma, whose company recycles used cooking oil into biofuel, was glad to gain another collaborator.

"We're doing a lot of different small restoration projects of native habitat this year and this is one of them," he said. "We're trying to create native habitat that's good for the wildlife, be it insects, be it birds, even deer ... because obviously development's chasing a lot of that out. So we're trying to create spaces again for nature."

Demma said he created the Bee Haven nonprofit in order to scale up the conservation work he was doing already.

"It's like, if we're doing this anyway, let's make it a not-for-profit so we can get a tax deduction by funding it," he said. "But now it's going to a charity and and other people have the opportunity to contribute to get more land going."

More projects like this are needed, according to Demma.

"The Lake Calumet area is a very important ecosystem here," he said. "It's great for migrating birds, you've got fresh water year-round. And this area has traditionally been industrial so there's a lot of polluted stuff and a lot of demolition. It's an important area to help."