Mayor pledges help for mobile home park residents on sewer issues

BURNHAM — Mayor Robert Polk said this week he will consult with trustees about ways to alleviate ongoing sewer issues at a mobile home park on the village's east side.

A resident at River Pointe Mobile Home Community, 2826 E. 138th Pl., who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Times sewage and sewer gas has been backing up into some homes.

The resident said appeals have been made to park owner Bill Jansma to resolve the problem.

"I have not heard a word from the landlord," the resident said.

Polk said he's heard the same from residents who have reached out to the village for help.

"The lady that called told me she could not get in touch with the owner," Polk said on Tuesday.

He said he reached out to park ownership and was told a plumber would be on site to work on the problem this week. The resident said a plumber was at the park on Thursday working to unclog the sewer.

Polk said that while he is sympathetic to the residents' plight, the village is limited in what it can do to resolve the issues.

"(Residents) continue to call us, but it's on ... personal property," he said.

Still, he added, "I will speak to the trustees about it. It might be something that the village would consider shining some additional light on to help alleviate it."

The latest issue comes a little more than a year after residents complained about a similar problem in December 2020. At that time, a broken sewer line was blamed when sewage was seen above ground near several homes.

"I've tried calling the (Cook County) Health Department, the EPA," a resident told the Times then. "I can't get anybody to do a thing."

River Pointe's website touts it as an affordable option for seniors and families in a quiet neighborhood nestled next to the Little Calumet River. It's believed to date back to the 1940s.

A call to River Pointe management seeking comment was not returned Thursday.

