Mayor pledges help for mobile home park residents on sewer issues

BURNHAM — Mayor Robert Polk said this week he will consult with trustees about ways to alleviate ongoing sewer issues at a mobile home park on the village's east side.
A resident at River Pointe Mobile Home Community, 2826 E. 138th Pl., who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Times sewage and sewer gas has been backing up into some homes.
The resident said appeals have been made to park owner Bill Jansma to resolve the problem.
"I have not heard a word from the landlord," the resident said.
Polk said he's heard the same from residents who have reached out to the village for help.
"The lady that called told me she could not get in touch with the owner," Polk said on Tuesday.
He said he reached out to park ownership and was told a plumber would be on site to work on the problem this week. The resident said a plumber was at the park on Thursday working to unclog the sewer.
Polk said that while he is sympathetic to the residents' plight, the village is limited in what it can do to resolve the issues.
"(Residents) continue to call us, but it's on ... personal property," he said.
Still, he added, "I will speak to the trustees about it. It might be something that the village would consider shining some additional light on to help alleviate it."
The latest issue comes a little more than a year after residents complained about a similar problem in December 2020. At that time, a broken sewer line was blamed when sewage was seen above ground near several homes.
"I've tried calling the (Cook County) Health Department, the EPA," a resident told the Times then. "I can't get anybody to do a thing."
River Pointe's website touts it as an affordable option for seniors and families in a quiet neighborhood nestled next to the Little Calumet River. It's believed to date back to the 1940s.
A call to River Pointe management seeking comment was not returned Thursday.
012322-spt-bkh-pcc_9
Kouts’ Joe Vick gets to the basket against Westville’s Kaden Pepper in the fourth quarter during the boys PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-bkh-pcc_14
Westville players celebrate their 54-51 win over Kouts in the boys PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_13
Kouts head coach Ron Kobza directs the Fillies from the bench in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against South Central at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_1
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen and Abbie Tomblin celebrate the Satellites' win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts on Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_11
South Central fans cheer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against Kouts at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_2
South Central’s Olivia Marks and Abbie Tomblin rush the floor as time expires in the Satellites win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.
NCC swim meet
Lowell's Jaxon Skinner reacts after claiming first in the 100-yard backstroke on Saturday during the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster.
NCC swim meet
Munster's Hannah Robbins competes in the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster.
NCC swim meet
Munster's Rebecca Franco, left, and Hannah Robbins react together after finishing the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster.
Bricks from the old Hammond High School are given away
Janellen McCoy, '83, Javier Nevarez, '93, and Lucy Nevarez, '89 gather bricks from the old Hammond High School.
Bricks from the old Hammond High School are given away
Assad Rutherford, '10, picks up an armful of bricks.
Bricks from the old Hammond High School are given away
Eric Summers, '86, bricks from the old school into his SUV.
Police chief sees a bright future in Gary
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans talks about equipment in one of his department's new cars.
Police chief sees a bright future in Gary
Police Chief Brian Evans speaks with Cmdr. Jack Hamady earlier this month outside the Gary Police Department.
Munster/Highland, Girls Basketball
Munster's Lily Mason grabs a pass Friday at Highland.
Munster/Highland, Girls Basketball
Highland's Sanai Ballard drives toward the basket with Munster's Char Lorenz, left, and Sarah Lenaburg defending Friday at Highland.
011922-nws-rivercar 2.jpg
A Mercedes-Benz sits in the Little Calumet River in East Chicago on Tuesday.
011922-nws-rivercar 3.jpg
Tow truck drivers look at the vehicle from the east side of the Calumet River on Tuesday.
Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation
Professor Richard Sévère was this year's recipient of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. award at the Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation
Students of differing religious beliefs offer prayers at the Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation
Loretta Thames sings at the at the Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Project Lifesaver
Winfield Deputy Marshal Ryan Helmecy assembles the Project Lifesaver locator in Winfield.
