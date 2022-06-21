Residents of local mobile home park seek relief from power surges, outages

BURNHAM — Residents at a mobile home park plagued by sewer issues in recent years have another problem: random power surges and outages.

Carol Dills, who lives in River Pointe Mobile Home Community and also serves as on-site manager, said she began reaching out to the park's owner, Bill Jansma, in April about the electrical issues.

"Somewhere along the line, all the power goes off," Dills said last week. "Computers are off, flickering lights."

She said a Commonwealth Ed employee came to the park and determined that there was no problem with the company's infrastructure, including the utility poles.

But with successive heat waves pushing temperatures close to 100 degrees, there's still not enough power for some residents' air conditioners.

Dills has put her own home up for sale and has been staying elsewhere with her air conditioning working only intermittently and temperatures in the unit over 90.

She's concerned about other residents, some of whom are elderly and on fixed incomes, who have limited options.

"They don't have anywhere to go," Dills said. "I just don't want anyone to die."

Dills said she has not had contact with Jansma since late May. She also has reached out to elected officials in the village and beyond to seek relief.

Dills noted a Burnham representative came to the park passing out flyers about a cooling center operated by the village.

Mayor Robert Polk said he is concerned about the park's ongoing infrastructure issues, which also have included sewer backups.

The park, located in a quiet neighborhood next to the Little Calumet River on the village's east side, is believed to date back to the 1940s.

"Trustee (Carmella) Richardson and Trustee (Brenda) Greer, we've been discussing it," Polk said earlier this month. "We kind of just knew that was going to escalate, and so we're kind of ahead of the game on that."

Polk said Monday village officials have obtained a copy of a tenant's lease in an attempt to determine what Jansma, the park owner, is responsible for in terms of maintenance and repairs.

"They have had some ongoing issues down there, and I guess the owner comes in and repairs whatever he repairs or whatever he can afford to repair, I'm not exactly sure," Polk said earlier this month. "But the thing we've tried to get them to understand is that we just really don't have as much authority as they would like us to have."

Still, Polk said the village is trying to do what it can to make sure the park's residents are safe. He said village officials, including the building inspector and fire chief, have reached out to the state fire marshal to learn more about regulations for mobile home safety.

"We do not want any calamities there," Polk said. "We do not want to have anybody get hurt or get too hot or whatever the case may be."

Jansma did not return a message seeking comment.

