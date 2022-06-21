Residents of local mobile home park seek relief from power surges, outages

The park, located in a quiet neighborhood next to the Little Calumet River on the village's east side, is believed to date back to the 1940s.
"Trustee (Carmella) Richardson and Trustee (Brenda) Greer, we've been discussing it," Polk said earlier this month. "We kind of just knew that was going to escalate, and so we're kind of ahead of the game on that."
Polk said Monday village officials have obtained a copy of a tenant's lease in an attempt to determine what Jansma, the park owner, is responsible for in terms of maintenance and repairs.
"They have had some ongoing issues down there, and I guess the owner comes in and repairs whatever he repairs or whatever he can afford to repair, I'm not exactly sure," Polk said earlier this month. "But the thing we've tried to get them to understand is that we just really don't have as much authority as they would like us to have."
Still, Polk said the village is trying to do what it can to make sure the park's residents are safe. He said village officials, including the building inspector and fire chief, have reached out to the state fire marshal to learn more about regulations for mobile home safety.
"We do not want any calamities there," Polk said. "We do not want to have anybody get hurt or get too hot or whatever the case may be."
Jansma did not return a message seeking comment.
