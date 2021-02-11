Business snapshots: Arrowhead Ales Brewing Co., Phillips Chevrolet, Nick's Barbecue

Phillips Chevrolet has been serving the Southland since 1968, with stores in Frankfort, Lansing and Bradley. The dealership manages to stay on top by creating a superior buying experience for customers from start to finish.

"We are one of the very few dealerships that offers a one-person buying experience. You deal with one non-commissioned salesperson throughout the whole process,” said General Manager Michael Maheras. “We are one of the innovators of this process, and we are committed to getting through whole process in one hour or less.”

Phillips Chevrolet at 9700 W. Lincoln Hwy., Frankfort, was recently honored with the 2020 Torch Award, the Better Business Bureau’s highest honor. “The Torch Award was won for honesty and integrity, and for a car dealership to win with the high standards they have, it was probably one of the biggest awards we’ve won,” said Mahearas.

Transparent pricing is another feature of shopping at Phillips, along with the care of an experienced workforce. “One of the other things that we pride ourselves on is that we only promote from within, and we have over 30 employees that have been with us over 10 years,” said Maheras.

Nick’s Barbecue

Homer Glen