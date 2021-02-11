Business snapshots: Arrowhead Ales Brewing Co., Phillips Chevrolet, Nick's Barbecue

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Co.
New Lenox
In April, 2016, Mike Bacon decided to take the leap of elevating his hobby of home brewing to the next level. The teacher who had been brewing beer in his garage decided to switch gears and do the brewing thing full time. “We opened a brewpub to focus on craft food and beer for the community,” said Bacon.
The mission of Arrowhead Ales, at 2101 Calistoga Drive, New Lenox, is to “push the limits of the traditional styles.” A mug club loyalty program is available, limited to 100 members. “Our specialties are fruited sour beers, strong stouts, IPAs and lagers,” said Bacon.
“Being a part of our community is extremely rewarding,” said Bacon. “We love to provide the best quality and service we're able to and give back as much as possible. The community support has been nothing short of overwhelming.”
The food menu includes everything from shareables such as Bavarian pretzels and chicken wings to salads to burgers to full, plated dinners including fish and chips and flank steak.
Phillips Chevrolet
Frankfort
Phillips Chevrolet has been serving the Southland since 1968, with stores in Frankfort, Lansing and Bradley. The dealership manages to stay on top by creating a superior buying experience for customers from start to finish.
"We are one of the very few dealerships that offers a one-person buying experience. You deal with one non-commissioned salesperson throughout the whole process,” said General Manager Michael Maheras. “We are one of the innovators of this process, and we are committed to getting through whole process in one hour or less.”
Phillips Chevrolet at 9700 W. Lincoln Hwy., Frankfort, was recently honored with the 2020 Torch Award, the Better Business Bureau’s highest honor. “The Torch Award was won for honesty and integrity, and for a car dealership to win with the high standards they have, it was probably one of the biggest awards we’ve won,” said Mahearas.
Transparent pricing is another feature of shopping at Phillips, along with the care of an experienced workforce. “One of the other things that we pride ourselves on is that we only promote from within, and we have over 30 employees that have been with us over 10 years,” said Maheras.
Nick’s Barbecue
Homer Glen
Nick’s Barbecue, with a location at 15800 S. Bell Rd., in Homer Glen, has been in business for 35 years. But the family’s roots in the restaurant business go back to the 1950s. “Our first location opened in 1986 in Burbank, growing to now four locations — Burbank, Alsip, Tinley Park and Homer Glen,” said President and Founder Nick Andricopulos. “We are a family business dedicated to quality and service.”
With a menu full of sandwiches and casual fare, you'll find something for everyone. "We specialize in barbecue casual fast food, with a wide-variety menu that includes homemade Italian beef, pulled pork, brisket and our famous baby back ribs," said Andricopulos. "We also feature homemade soups, fresh salads, Angus fresh beef burgers and Vienna beef hot dogs."
Each location is open for dine-in, pickup, delivery, drive-thru and counter service. Video gaming is available at all locations.