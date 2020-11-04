Calumet City, Lansing receive grants for bike path projects

Getting around Calumet City and Lansing by bicycle could get easier, thanks to some recently announced grants from Cook County.

Both communities will be getting money from the 2020 Invest in Cook transportation grant program, which will distribute more than $8.5 million to 30 cities and towns for projects ranging from transit to roads to bike paths.

Calumet City is set to receive $355,000 for the Michigan City Road Bicycle Path Bike/Ped Preliminary Engineering project.

It'll be the latest link in a web of paths across the city, according to Calumet City Administrator Bill Murray.

"Along Torrence (Avenue), we built out a portion of bike path from Michigan City Road to 159th to connect to the (Cook County) Forest Preserve," Murray said. "We're trying to connect the Burnham Greenway to that path.

"Now that it's there, we want to keep building off that."

Meanwhile, Lansing is scheduled to receive $155,000 for the Lansing Greenway Multi-Use Path Bike/Ped Preliminary Engineering project.