 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calumet City man charged in shooting of Chicago police officer
alert urgent

Calumet City man charged in shooting of Chicago police officer

Aaron Jenkins

Aaron Jenkins

 Provided

CHICAGO — A Calumet City man has been charged in connection with a shooting Friday that wounded a Chicago police officer, authorities said.

Aaron Jenkins, 26, was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police responded about 10:50 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired in the 7200 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard.

Officers spotted a male on the ground and were attempting to investigate when they heard gunshots being fired in their direction, police said.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

A female officer was shot multiple times. She and her partner self-transported to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Neither of the officers discharged with weapons during the incident, police said.

Jenkins was identified as a suspect and taken into custody Saturday in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Monday, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts