Calumet City man charged in shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO — A Calumet City man has been charged in connection with a shooting Friday that wounded a Chicago police officer, authorities said.
Aaron Jenkins, 26, was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
Chicago police responded about 10:50 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired in the 7200 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard.
Officers spotted a male on the ground and were attempting to investigate when they heard gunshots being fired in their direction, police said.
A female officer was shot multiple times. She and her partner self-transported to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
Neither of the officers discharged with weapons during the incident, police said.
Jenkins was identified as a suspect and taken into custody Saturday in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said.
He was scheduled to make a court appearance Monday, police said.
