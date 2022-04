Calumet City woman fatally shot by Oak Forest police in gunfight, Illinois State Police say

OAK FOREST — A Calumet City woman was fatally shot by Oak Forest police in a gunfight, Illinois State Police said.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating after an Oak Forest Police Department officer fatally shot the woman, who has not been identified.

The fatal shooting occurred during a gunfight that took place around 11:50 a.m. Sunday on the 5500 block of 159th Street in Oak Forest, according to police.

"Preliminary information indicates the OFPD arrived on scene and attempted to transport the female to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, the female subject fled the scene," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "OFPD Officers followed the subject and attempted to negotiate with her. The female produced a handgun during the incident and officers continued to negotiate with her. The female entered a local business where OFPD officers and the female exchanged gunfire."

At least one other person, a police officer, was shot in the gunfight.

"An OFPD officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the exchange and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "The female was transported to a local area hospital where she was pronounced deceased."

Authorities are not releasing any further details about the fatal shooting yet.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time," Illinois State Police said.

