1 more COVID death reported in NWI

One more person was reported dead from COVID-19 on Tuesday in Lake County, updated data showed.
A total of 12,762 Hoosiers have died from the virus, including 1,489 in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
County death totals include 935 in Lake County, 270 in Porter County, 204 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, according to data from the state and the Porter County Health Department.
Additional deaths reported statewide Tuesday occurred between Nov. 25 and Monday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 405 deaths statewide as probable, unchanged from the previous day.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents infected since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago increased to 83,626.
County totals included 51,038 in Lake County, up 66; 17,407 in Porter County, up 34; 10,716 in LaPorte County, up 32; 3,437 in Jasper County, up eight; and 1,028 in Newton County, up one.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,530 cases, up 20 from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,204 cases, up seven from Monday according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.7% in Lake County, up from 6.4%; 8.8% in Porter County, up from 8.4%; 10.2% in LaPorte County, down from 10.6%; 8% in Newton County, up from 7.1%; and 7% in Jasper County, down from 7.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated rose to 26.4%, data showed.
To date, 1,433,533 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,410,070 the previous day, according to state health officials.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments were available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.