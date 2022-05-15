 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

100-year-old Calumet City woman honored as Cook County's oldest retired nurse

  • Updated
  • 0
100-year-old Cal City woman honored as Cook County's oldest retired nurse

Cook County’s oldest retired nurse, Eula Bell Lofton, celebrates her 100th birthday with Mayor Thaddeus Jones.

 Joseph S. Pete

CALUMET CITY — Eula Bell Lofton celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday in style.

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones, City Council members, other elected officials and residents gathered at the Victory Centre Supportive Living and Senior Apartments to honor Lofton for a lifetime of serving others and helping African American women attain upward mobility through the health care field. She's believed to be Cook County's oldest retired nurse.

Lofton worked as an emergency room nurse in Chicago and the south suburbs for more than 40 years.

“Mother Lofton is a crown jewel within our community who has been steadfast in her efforts to advocate for more women of color to enter the health care field," Jones said. "This has been her mission for 75 years. But moreover, she is part of a unique company of living nurses who have lived to see 100 years of precious life. Her lifetime of achievement as a nurse is worthy of recognition and honor.” 

She was born in Chicago in 1922 as the oldest of three children, attending Chicago Public Schools on the South Side. She graduated with honors from DuSable High School and studied nursing at Chicago State University, going on to work in the emergency room at Michael Reese Hospital.

People are also reading…

She met her first husband there, got divorced 12 years later and moved to Detroit. She returned to Chicago and started working at Providence Hospital, where she met her second husband, Willie Lofton. They moved to Chicago Heights, where he became the minister of a missionary Baptist church and owned a religious radio station. 

Eula Bell Lofton joined the Saint James ME Church missionary society in Chicago Heights after he died, working with the ministry for more than 12 years. She then served in the women's fellowship, savvy seniors, Sunday school and Rev. Ozzie's Noon Bible Class ministries at the Covenant United Church of Christ in South Holland until her health started to falter.

She moved to Dolton and then to the Victory Centre of River Oaks.

At the retirement community Sunday, she was presented with a plaque, cake and council resolution proclaiming it Eula Bell Lofton Day in Calumet City.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Buffalo, US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts