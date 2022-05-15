100-year-old Calumet City woman honored as Cook County's oldest retired nurse

CALUMET CITY — Eula Bell Lofton celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday in style.

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones, City Council members, other elected officials and residents gathered at the Victory Centre Supportive Living and Senior Apartments to honor Lofton for a lifetime of serving others and helping African American women attain upward mobility through the health care field. She's believed to be Cook County's oldest retired nurse.

Lofton worked as an emergency room nurse in Chicago and the south suburbs for more than 40 years.

“Mother Lofton is a crown jewel within our community who has been steadfast in her efforts to advocate for more women of color to enter the health care field," Jones said. "This has been her mission for 75 years. But moreover, she is part of a unique company of living nurses who have lived to see 100 years of precious life. Her lifetime of achievement as a nurse is worthy of recognition and honor.”

She was born in Chicago in 1922 as the oldest of three children, attending Chicago Public Schools on the South Side. She graduated with honors from DuSable High School and studied nursing at Chicago State University, going on to work in the emergency room at Michael Reese Hospital.

She met her first husband there, got divorced 12 years later and moved to Detroit. She returned to Chicago and started working at Providence Hospital, where she met her second husband, Willie Lofton. They moved to Chicago Heights, where he became the minister of a missionary Baptist church and owned a religious radio station.

Eula Bell Lofton joined the Saint James ME Church missionary society in Chicago Heights after he died, working with the ministry for more than 12 years. She then served in the women's fellowship, savvy seniors, Sunday school and Rev. Ozzie's Noon Bible Class ministries at the Covenant United Church of Christ in South Holland until her health started to falter.

She moved to Dolton and then to the Victory Centre of River Oaks.

At the retirement community Sunday, she was presented with a plaque, cake and council resolution proclaiming it Eula Bell Lofton Day in Calumet City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.