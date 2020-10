3 victims expected to recover from shooting at Calumet City bowling alley, police say

CALUMET CITY — Authorities reported that the three victims from Friday's bowling alley shooting are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

At 11 p.m. Friday firefighters responded to a report of shots fired at Castaways Bowl at 1025 Sibley Boulevard, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting and set up a crime scene outside the venue. However, first responders did not find anyone injured at the scene.

Soon after responding to the scene, Calumet City police were notified of three people suffering from gunshot wounds who had gone to a local hospital on their own. The injuries were not life-threatening, Fletcher said.

The staff at Castaways Bowl declined to speak about the incident on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to search for a suspect or suspects. Fletcher asked anyone with information to call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.

