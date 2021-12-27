Audit uncovers city workers' schemes to sell scrap metal, auto parts for cash, officials say

CALUMET CITY — An ongoing forensic audit led to the resignation of several public works employees who were selling scrap and auto parts and pocketing the proceeds, officials said at a press conference last week.

Alyssia Benford of Benford Brown and Associates, the firm conducting the audit, said the scheme came to light during the part of the audit that examined the city's petty cash procedures.

"While we were auditing the petty cash, we found a couple invoices for scrap metal," Benford said. "So we decided to question a couple of employees in regards to that.

"And what we uncovered was that there were some employees that were selling scrap metal on city time. They were taking those items across state lines, ... selling those items for cash, and they were not turning over that cash to the city. The treasurer's office was not aware of this."

Benford said the that particular scheme "was probably going on ... for about three years or so."

That wasn't the only improper use of the petty cash fund uncovered, according to Benford.