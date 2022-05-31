Cal City condo fire results in one death, multiple injuries

One resident died and four residents and three firefighters were injured in a fire Monday night in a 312-unit condominium building at 200 Park Ave. in the Park of River Oaks complex.
The Calumet City Fire Department responded about 7 p.m. to a report of a fire at the high-rise residential building, Fire Chief Glen Bachart said.
"First-in companies reported heavy fire of a second-floor unit at the rear of the building extending to the seventh floor and roof-line area," Bachart said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.
He said an adult female resident on the seventh floor died.
"Four residents and three firefighters were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries," Bachart said. "The building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout."
Calumet City was assisted by 24 agencies, both fire and EMS, and the American Red Cross assisted with temporary housing for displaced residents.
- Hobart officer charged with fraud in Merrillville investigation; placed on leave, courts say
- Portage police release photos of suspect in counterfeit scheme
- Porter County dad accused of punching juveniles said he was coming to aid of sons, cops report
- Woman draws pistol, kills man who was firing AR-15-style rifle into crowd, police say
- Crown Point man dies in U.S. 231, I-65 crash, police say
- Corsicana Mattress closing LaPorte plant meant to employ up to 350 just months after opening
- Coroner identifes Crown Point man killed in crash at intersection of US 231, I-65
- Serious crash in Crown Point causes closures
- Man sentenced to 12 years for brutally beating wife, pouring boiling water down her throat
- 1 shot at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, police say
- Portage man bored with adult pornography turned to children, police say
- SWAT, officers arrest 4 in Cedar Lake narcotics investigation, search, police say
- UPDATE: Man sought in wake of knife attack at Methodist Southlake Hospital, police say
- WATCH NOW: Driver unable to see bicyclist before crash, Cedar Lake police say
- Man arrested after large juvenile fight breaks out in Chesterton park
Bachart said the fire is currently under investigation with MABAS 24 — the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System division representing 21 south Cook County departments — and state fire marshal investigators.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!