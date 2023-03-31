The State of Illinois will provide $4 million to Calumet City for the replacement of lead service lines in its water system.

Illinois EPA Director John Kim announced the funding last week. It's being provided through the Illinois EPA’s state revolving fund, which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. Calumet City will not be required to repay any of the funding, the EPA said.

“Lead service lines present a challenge to all communities, and we are pleased to support Calumet City in taking action to remove this public health threat from their community water system,” Kim said.

The city plans to replace approximately 333 lead services lines with the funding, according to the news release announcing it. Calumet City has over 4,000 known lead service lines — the pipes that carry water from water mains to homes — in the community water distribution system.

Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead-containing plumbing fixtures or faucets, according to the news release.

Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs, according to the state EPA.

For resources on lead, visit epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html.