Calumet City breaks ground on $2.4 million riverside park

Other contributing agencies were the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and PACE, which plans to build a transfer station nearby.

Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said his department will be patrolling the park 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

"This place is going to be the epitome of safety and security," he said.

The park is envisioned as both a much-needed new recreational option for Calumet City residents, but also a way to draw more people to town from across the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

"I'm very proud," said Markiewicz Qualkinbush, whose 18-year tenure as mayor is coming to a close after she lost in February's Democratic primary to Mayor-elect Thaddeus Jones. "It's really exciting. You talk about it, talk about it, see it written down. Now we're actually seeing it come to life.

"I'm a little melancholy because obviously my term is ending. But it's OK, I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to be around and I can't wait to see it built and be out here."

