Calumet City breaks ground on $2.4 million riverside park

CALUMET CITY — A couple years ago, Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush saw people playing disc golf on a course by the Little Calumet River in Indiana and had an idea.
Markiewicz Qualkinbush marveled at the sport's apparent popularity and thought, "Why not bring it to Calumet City?"
"That really started the conversation," she said Thursday afternoon after helping to break ground for the city's first new park in years: Blues Water Run Kayak Park.
The $2.4 million park will cover 13 acres on the north side of the Little Cal just west of Torrence Avenue and south of Ring Road. Scheduled to open this fall, it will include a canoe launch, band shell, nature walk, disc golf, playground equipment and the Bossy Bonato Dog Park.
The last recognizes the efforts of Rose Bonato, Markiewicz Qualkinbush's administrative assistant, who has helped save more than a hundred stray dogs from being euthanized.
City Administrator Bill Murray noted during the groundbreaking ceremony that grant money will cover the park's construction costs.
"We didn't put anything on the taxpayers' back," he said.
The biggest chunk of funding was a $1.4 million Fast Track grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Other contributing agencies were the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and PACE, which plans to build a transfer station nearby.
Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said his department will be patrolling the park 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
"This place is going to be the epitome of safety and security," he said.
The park is envisioned as both a much-needed new recreational option for Calumet City residents, but also a way to draw more people to town from across the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.
"I'm very proud," said Markiewicz Qualkinbush, whose 18-year tenure as mayor is coming to a close after she lost in February's Democratic primary to Mayor-elect Thaddeus Jones. "It's really exciting. You talk about it, talk about it, see it written down. Now we're actually seeing it come to life.
"I'm a little melancholy because obviously my term is ending. But it's OK, I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to be around and I can't wait to see it built and be out here."