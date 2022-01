CALUMET CITY — Mayor Thaddeus Jones on Friday announced the closure to the public of City Hall and all non-essential city offices until further notice because of the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

"The situation in Illinois has not gotten better," Jones said in a statement. "Infection rates have continued to rise since Thanksgiving and show little sign of decreasing heading into the new year."

Jones also said all city council meetings will be conducted virtually until further notice.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.