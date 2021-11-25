 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calumet City coordinates food giveaway to residents
alert urgent

Calumet City coordinates food giveaway to residents

CALUMET CITY — Calumet City's government and businesses came together this week to offer food assistance to residents.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

A drive-thru event Monday at City Hall was the centerpiece of the drive, which included outreach to the city's Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth wards.

"We know a lot of Calumet City residents are struggling," Mayor Thaddeus Jones said. "Some people are not qualified for food stamps or (other government) assistance."

Calumet City food giveaway

Calumet City first responders take part in a food giveaway on Monday.

Jones said he worked with the City Council and the police department to provide food for thousands of residents.

Local businesses which made donations include Pete's Fresh Market, Sam's Club and Mickey's Gyros. Thornton Township Supervisor Frank Zuccarelli also provided boxes of food.

In addition, Jones said, more food for the giveaway was purchased from Calumet City businesses, keeping the money in town.

Calumet City food giveaway

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones speaks during a food giveaway on Monday.

He was heartened by the response to the food drive.

"We got emails, we got text messages," Jones said. "The residents were just excited the city is paying attention to them."

The city plans to help residents in other ways as well, Jones said. About $300,000 will be budgeted for Calumet City's emergency assistance program, which can help residents pay utility bills among other things.

"All we're asking is they give us documentation," Jones said.

Coming up next month is a toy giveaway on Dec. 18. Full details will be announced later.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts