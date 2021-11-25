Calumet City coordinates food giveaway to residents

CALUMET CITY — Calumet City's government and businesses came together this week to offer food assistance to residents.

A drive-thru event Monday at City Hall was the centerpiece of the drive, which included outreach to the city's Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth wards.

"We know a lot of Calumet City residents are struggling," Mayor Thaddeus Jones said. "Some people are not qualified for food stamps or (other government) assistance."

Jones said he worked with the City Council and the police department to provide food for thousands of residents.

Local businesses which made donations include Pete's Fresh Market, Sam's Club and Mickey's Gyros. Thornton Township Supervisor Frank Zuccarelli also provided boxes of food.

In addition, Jones said, more food for the giveaway was purchased from Calumet City businesses, keeping the money in town.

He was heartened by the response to the food drive.

"We got emails, we got text messages," Jones said. "The residents were just excited the city is paying attention to them."