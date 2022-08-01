Calumet City council OKs $53 million budget, possible first step in River Oaks project

CALUMET CITY — In a pair of unanimous votes last week, the City Council approved a $53 million budget and the possible first step in a redevelopment plan for River Oaks Center, which the city is negotiating to buy.

Council members gave the city's finance team the go-ahead to prepare the documents that would be necessary to seek bonds for the River Oaks redevelopment.

The redevelopment could include replacing the vacant Sears store — which closed in 2013 — in the mall's northeast corner with a $79 million water park.

The second phase of the project could include the construction of the south wing of a hotel catering to families with younger children. The third phase could feature building the north wing of the hotel, targeted at the business community with conference facilities and a rooftop bar and pool.

The city already owns the former Sears property, which covers 27 acres and has been appraised at $1.9 million, and plans to sell it to Chicago-based Jackson Nuckolls Group LLC for redevelopment.

River Oaks was opened as an outdoor mall in 1966 and was converted to an indoor mall in a 1994 redevelopment. Two anchor stores, Sears and Carson's, closed in 2013, leaving two remaining anchors: Macy's, the successor to original anchor Marshall Field's, and JCPenney. The latter was announced to be closing in 2020, but that decision was reversed.

Another possible component of the River Oaks redevelopment plan is an overhaul of the 200-acre indoor mall, whose lack of upkeep has been a source of criticism from both business owners and the administrations of current Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones and his predecessor, Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush.

That has spurred Jones' push for the city to buy the mall from current owners, Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Management.

"Upon being elected in 2021, I made it quite clear to the mall owners that Calumet City would no longer tolerate the current disposition of the property," Jones said in a statement. "The current operation has become the laughingstock of Cook County. The City Council and I will not stand idle and allow this precious gem to continue to be a cesspool for crime and mismanagement."

Budget

The city's $53 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is an increase of $4 million from the current year.

It includes $8 million in new revenue, without a tax increase. Jones credited that in part to an increase in the number of businesses in the city from 415 to 628.

Other highlights of the budget:

Cutting city expenditures by $500,000;

Reducing Fire Department overtime from $1.3 million to $800,000 in conjunction with the hiring of additional firefighters;

Hiring nine additional police officers, with plans to hire 10 more in 2023, and the implementation of bike and ATV patrols;

Reduced health care costs by $350,000.

"I am grateful to the Aldermen for passing this budget," Jones said in a statement. "It addresses a variety of issues and potential challenges impacting our residents. This budget will allow us to not only fulfill the obligation to our residents and youth, but we now can aggressively capture this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform our city for the better."