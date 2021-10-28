Calumet City library reopens after 20-day closure

CALUMET CITY — The Calumet City Public Library reopened on Thursday, 20 days after it was shut down by Mayor Thaddeus Jones amid allegations of financial irregularities.

City spokesman Sean Howard said the facility, which had been open just 33 hours a week before the closure on Oct. 8, will have expanded evening and weekend hours.

The new hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Howard said Sunday hours could be added at some point in the future, but that change is not imminent.

The library was closed a day after director Jennifer Hovanec submitted a letter of resignation. In ordering the facility closed, Jones said issues included employees taking home computers for personal use and stockpiling more supplies than needed.

Former board members George Grenchik and Algie Crivens, both appointed by former Mayor Michelle Markiewicz-Qualkinbush, said they saw no evidence of financial misconduct during their tenures. Crivens was not reappointed by Jones and Grenchik said he was fired by Jones after going to the library on Oct. 8 to find out what was going on.