Calumet City library to reopen next week, official says

Two former library board members, Algie Crivens and George Grenchik, pushed back against Jones, saying they saw no evidence of financial impropriety during their time on the board.

Both Crivens and Grenchik were appointed by former Mayor Michelle Markiewicz-Qualkinbush, who lost to Jones in this year's Democratic primary. Crivens was not reappointed when his term ended, while Grenchik said he was fired by Jones after showing up at the library on Oct. 8 and trying to find out why the facility had been shut down.

In another development, board President Scott Nnamah sent a letter to library employees on Oct. 13 saying they were "officially furloughed until further notice" and were not to report to work.

The letter also said employees who have been with the library for more than 90 days will be paid through Nov. 5.

Howard said the library will reopen with a mix of current and new employees.

As for Hovanec's replacement, Howard said, "We are interviewing as we speak for the new director."

According to Nnamah's letter, employees have until Friday to retrieve any personal belongings or to return any library property.