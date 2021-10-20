Calumet City library to reopen next week, official says

CALUMET CITY — The Calumet City Public Library, which was abruptly shut down earlier this month by Mayor Thaddeus Jones amid allegations of financial irregularities, will reopen next week, an official said.
City spokesman Sean Howard said the facility will reopen during the week of Oct. 25, with a special program for seniors.
Howard also said the library will offer expanded hours. Before the closure, it was open only 33 hours a week: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Howard said weekday hours will be expanded and weekend hours will be added.
Jones ordered the facility closed on Oct. 8, the day after library director Jennifer Hovanec submitted her resignation.
"The library board members have discovered that there is a lot of malfeasance going on with the library," Jones said then.
He said the discoveries included the purchase of unneeded computers by employees for personal use and stockpiling more supplies than were needed.
"They have enough supplies there to stock a Walmart," Jones said.
Two former library board members, Algie Crivens and George Grenchik, pushed back against Jones, saying they saw no evidence of financial impropriety during their time on the board.
Both Crivens and Grenchik were appointed by former Mayor Michelle Markiewicz-Qualkinbush, who lost to Jones in this year's Democratic primary. Crivens was not reappointed when his term ended, while Grenchik said he was fired by Jones after showing up at the library on Oct. 8 and trying to find out why the facility had been shut down.
In another development, board President Scott Nnamah sent a letter to library employees on Oct. 13 saying they were "officially furloughed until further notice" and were not to report to work.
The letter also said employees who have been with the library for more than 90 days will be paid through Nov. 5.
Howard said the library will reopen with a mix of current and new employees.
As for Hovanec's replacement, Howard said, "We are interviewing as we speak for the new director."
According to Nnamah's letter, employees have until Friday to retrieve any personal belongings or to return any library property.
"It is the board's hope that this situation will be short term, after which we can make decisions as to the future," Nnamah wrote.
