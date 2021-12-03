 Skip to main content
Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVD-19
Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones announced on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

CALUMET CITY — Mayor Thaddeus Jones is isolating at home for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19, a city spokesman said Friday.

Jones, who also is a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, tested positive on Friday, spokesman Sean Howard said in a statement.

Jones and his family are fully vaccinated, the statement said. The mayor takes regular COVID-19 tests, usually twice a week.

"The mayor is experiencing very minimal complications and ... is feeling good and is in great spirits," the statement said.

During his isolation period, Jones will take part in remote meetings in both of his governmental roles.

"He is in constant communication with both Chief Administrators," according to the statement. "(He) is anxiously looking forward to being retested and returning to work."

Jones defeated 18-year incumbent Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush in the Democratic primary earlier this year and then defeated write-in candidate Tony Quiroz in the general election.

He was sworn in as the first black mayor in city history on May 1, 25 years after being sworn in as Calumet City's first black city council member. According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data, the city's population is 74.4% black, 15.6% Hispanic and 9.5% white.

Thaddeus Jones sworn in as Calumet City mayor

