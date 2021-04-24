Calumet City paramedics in right place at right time for new parents

CALUMET CITY — Paramedics like Kirk Cahill and Mike Peterlin are trained for every possible scenario, even though they may seldom if ever encounter some in real life.

One of those is delivering a baby, something that usually happens in a hospital these days.

But for Cahill, Peterlin and some of their Calumet City colleagues, welcoming a new life to the world is becoming almost commonplace.

Three times since March 1, Calumet City paramedics have either aided in the birth of a child or arrived on scene just after a delivery.

The latest came last week, when a call came in of a woman in labor.

This time, Cahill said, "Mom actually did all the hard work, delivered the baby completely on her own."

Cahill and his partner arrived on scene about 90 seconds to two minutes later and administered care to the mother and baby.

Cahill, who answered this call with partner Devin Vance, also had teamed with Joe Okichich to help with a delivery on March 1. And Peterlin had done so with Alex James on March 23.

"Being a new father myself — I've got two young ones — it's cool to share that moment," Peterlin said.