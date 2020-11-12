Calumet City students getting free wireless hot spots

CALUMET CITY — With schools in remote learning mode because of the pandemic and families struggling to pay bills, Tonya Reed and Nyota Figgs saw a need.

Reed, a parent liaison at TF North High School and vice president of the Hoover-Schrum Memorial School District 157 board, has heard of students hanging out near Starbucks or McDonald's to gain access to Wi-Fi so they could log into classes.

"Those children were very resourceful," Reed said. "They couldn't afford internet so they went to where they could get online."

That was a viable workaround when the weather was warm. But with winter just around the corner, a better way to bridge the internet gap was needed.

Figgs, the Calumet City City Clerk and Calumet Memorial Park District Commissioner, was looking to help out students in her city and was discussing possibilities with representatives of New Faith Baptist Church International in Matteson.

"They said, 'We have a grant, let's partner and get some of those things for Calumet City,'" Figgs said.

So it was on Tuesday that Figgs received 200 wireless hot spots at City Hall, donated by Meijer. The devices will be distributed to students at TF North High School and its feeder schools in districts 149, 155, 156 and 157.