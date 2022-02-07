 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calumet City to host exhibit on history of Holocaust, civil rights movement

Calumet City Public Library

Calumet City Public Library

 Mike Clark, File, The Times

CALUMET CITY — An exhibit spotlighting the history of the Holocaust and the civil rights movement is in town this week.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center's Mobile Museum of Tolerance arrived at City Hall on Monday and will be there again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. It then will move to the Calumet City Public Library from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

According to a statement from the city, "the MMOT uses immersive technology and probing questions to create a safe space for students and adults to begin a dialogue about prejudice in historical and contemporary contexts. The workshops aim to move students and participants from dialogue to action and help them recognize their own responsibility in making a positive difference in the world."

Calumet City Mayor and state Rep. Thaddeus Jones helped to facilitate a state grant for the exhibit, which also is partially funded by private donors.

