Calumet City unveils $1 million dollar flood control project
Calumet City unveils $1 million dollar flood control project

CALUMET CITY — Fewer flooded basements and less standing water are in the forecast for the city's northwest side thanks to infrastructure upgrades unveiled Monday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) and officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was held to mark more than $1 million in upgrades at the Yates Pond pumping station.

City Administrator Bill Murray said the project has been in the works for three years.

Involved in the project along with the city and the Army Corps were the University of Illinois and Illinois State Geological Survey, which undertook soil samples to determine how best to improve drainage in the area south of the Little Calumet River.

The new pumps, electrical system and control box replace components that were more than 40 years old, according to Murray.

"We've been able to to deal with (large rainstorms) over there," Murray said. "The pond held up fairly well, but everything could be improved."

According to a news release, city crews spent weeks removing more than two feet of sediment from the bottom of the pond before the improvements got underway.

The project included both infrastructure and landscape work to keep water from getting into the adjoining neighborhood.

"This new high-tech pump system is a crucial component in the city's continuing commitment to eliminate standing water and flooding during storms," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said in the release. "We continue to work with the Army Corps to exchange ideas and follow best practices to maintain a successful drainage system in Calumet City for years to come."

The next project on the horizon is rebuilding the levees protecting the city's south side neighborhoods from the meandering Little Calumet River.

"It's more of a long-term thing," Murray said. "It would be over several years."

