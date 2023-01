Car pinned under semi in Calumet City, police say

Car trapped underneath semi trailer in Calumet City Police were called to the scene of a passenger vehicle trapped underneath a semitrailer Wednesday evening on Torrence Avenue near 156th Street…

CALUMET CITY — Police are investigating a crash that left a passenger vehicle pinned underneath a semitrailer Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the southbound lane of Torrence Avenue between River Oaks Drive and 170th Street, Calumet City police Sgt. Michael Menclewicz said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, Menclewicz said. Police were unable to speak to the driver at the scene.

The driver of the semitrailer told police he thought he had blown out a tire and had no idea that a car was underneath his truck.

The South Suburban Crash Reconstruction Team is on site investigating, Menclewicz said. The southbound lane of Torrence Avenue between Ring Road and 170th Street is closed for investigation.

